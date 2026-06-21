Energy-importing economies still face pressures — IMF

The global economy has remained surprisingly resilient three months into the Middle East conflict, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), although the fund warned that energy-importing countries with limited policy flexibility, such as the Philippines, remain vulnerable to prolonged high energy prices.

In a recent blog post, the IMF said the world economy has so far avoided a major slowdown despite higher commodity prices, inflationary pressures, and tighter financial conditions.

“The combination of economic resilience and technological advancements has helped to cushion the impact of the energy supply shock on growth at the global level,” the IMF said, citing strong economic momentum in the United States and China, as well as continued investment in artificial intelligence and data centers.