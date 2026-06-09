LTO issues SCO vs driver, vehicle owner over fatal Antipolo road crash

“They may possibly face charges of reckless driving and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle, which may result in suspension or revocation of their licenses,” the LTO said in a statement.

Under the order, the driver must immediately surrender their driver’s license, which has been placed under a 90-day preventive suspension while the inquiry is ongoing.

The vehicle, a Mitsubishi Adventure GLX, has also been placed under an alarm status, restricting its registration changes.

LTO chief Markus Lacanilao assured the public that the investigation will be thorough and follow due process.

“Strict monitoring and prompt action by the LTO on incidents involving road safety will continue,” Lacanilao said.

“We do not let this pass, and every case is being investigated so that appropriate actions can be implemented in accordance with the law,” he added.