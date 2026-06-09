LTO issues SCO vs driver, vehicle owner over fatal Antipolo road crash

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) issued a show-cause order Tuesday to the registered owner and driver of a vehicle involved in a recent fatal road crash in Antipolo City that went viral online.
The agency ordered both individuals to appear before its Intelligence and Investigation Division and submit a sworn statement explaining the incident, which occurred in the village of Cupang and resulted in the death of one person.
“They may possibly face charges of reckless driving and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle, which may result in suspension or revocation of their licenses,” the LTO said in a statement.
Under the order, the driver must immediately surrender their driver’s license, which has been placed under a 90-day preventive suspension while the inquiry is ongoing.
The vehicle, a Mitsubishi Adventure GLX, has also been placed under an alarm status, restricting its registration changes.
LTO chief Markus Lacanilao assured the public that the investigation will be thorough and follow due process.
“Strict monitoring and prompt action by the LTO on incidents involving road safety will continue,” Lacanilao said.
“We do not let this pass, and every case is being investigated so that appropriate actions can be implemented in accordance with the law,” he added.