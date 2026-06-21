Canadian fugitive wanted for child sex abuse nabbed

According to records, Hofer is the subject of two active warrants issued in British Columbia, Canada for possession of child sexual abuse material and breach of undertaking. Investigations further revealed that he had overstayed in the Philippines after failing to extend his authorized stay.

Viado stressed that the Bureau remains vigilant against foreign nationals attempting to evade prosecution by hiding in the country.

"The Philippines will not serve as a sanctuary for fugitives seeking to escape accountability for serious crimes," said Viado.

"As part of our #Shieldkids campaign, we remain committed to working closely with our international law enforcement partners to locate, arrest, and remove foreign nationals who pose a threat to public safety and the welfare of vulnerable sectors, especially children."

The Canadian national is currently detained at the Immigration's warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.