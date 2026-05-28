American fugitive wanted for child molestation arrested in Pangasinan

Members of the bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit apprehended Calhoun on 16 May 2026 in Barangay Navaluan during a coordinated operation with US authorities, the National Bureau of Investigation Ilocos Regional Office, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

According to Fugitive Search Unit chief Rendel Ryan Sy, Calhoun is facing multiple charges in the state of Florida, including two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation classified as life felonies and two additional second-degree felony charges for the same offense.

US authorities have reportedly begun proceedings to cancel Calhoun’s passport to facilitate his deportation.

Viado said the arrest forms part of the government’s intensified campaign against transnational criminals hiding in the country.

“Predators attempting to hide in the country will be located and deported,” Viado said, adding that the bureau will continue working with local and international authorities to protect vulnerable sectors, especially children.

The suspect remains under detention at an immigration facility pending deportation proceedings.