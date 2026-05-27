American fugitive wanted for child molestation nabbed in Pangasinan

Calhoun was arrested during an enforcement operation conducted on the evening of May 16 in Barangay Navaluan, Mangaldan, Pangasinan, as part of the government’s intensified #ShieldKids campaign targeting foreign sex offenders and fugitives hiding in the country.

The operation was carried out by the BI-FSU in coordination with U.S. authorities, the National Bureau of Investigation Ilocos Regional Office, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

FSU chief Rendel Ryan Sy said the American national is facing two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation classified as life felonies, along with two additional second-degree felony charges for the same offense.

Authorities from the United States have also informed Philippine immigration officials that steps are underway to cancel Calhoun’s passport to facilitate his deportation.

Viado said the arrest reflects the Marcos administration’s intensified drive against transnational criminals seeking refuge in the Philippines.

“Our message is clear: predators and fugitives who attempt to hide in the Philippines will be found and removed,” Viado said.

“The Bureau of Immigration, through our #ShieldKids campaign, will continue working relentlessly with local and international partners to protect vulnerable sectors, especially children, from exploitation and abuse.”

Calhoun is currently being held at the BI’s detention facility while deportation proceedings are ongoing.