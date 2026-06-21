‘Brand New Day’ trailer hints at powerful foe for Spider-Man

The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he has not forgotten them.
The newly released trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day offers a glimpse into Peter’s life as he continues fighting crime as Spider-Man in a world where no one remembers who he is — not even his closest friends.
Tom Holland returns as the beloved web-slinger, joined by Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.
Set against the backdrop of a fresh chapter in Peter Parker’s journey, the film explores the emotional toll of being left behind while those he once knew move on with their lives. As he struggles to navigate his new reality, Peter undergoes a transformation that may be beyond his control. At the same time, a mysterious and powerful new threat emerges — an unseen villain capable of endangering the city and everyone Peter cares about.
The film arrives in Philippine cinemas on 29 July.