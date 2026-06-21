‘Brand New Day’ trailer hints at powerful foe for Spider-Man

The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he has not forgotten them.

The newly released trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day offers a glimpse into Peter’s life as he continues fighting crime as Spider-Man in a world where no one remembers who he is — not even his closest friends.

Tom Holland returns as the beloved web-slinger, joined by Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.