BoP posts surplus, reserves remain strong

The Philippines’ gross international reserves (GIR) stood at $104.0 billion as of end-May 2026, while the country’s balance of payments (BoP) position posted a $131-million surplus during the month, helping narrow the cumulative deficit to $7.28 billion in the first five months of the year.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the latest GIR level was slightly lower than the revised $104.3 billion recorded in April but remained sufficient to support the country’s external liquidity requirements.

The decline was attributed to the national government’s foreign debt payments, valuation losses on the BSP’s gold holdings and foreign currency-denominated assets, and the central bank’s foreign exchange operations.