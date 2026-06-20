Visayas power rates up as supply constraints hike generation costs

Electricity rates in Iloilo City increased in June after higher generation costs and supply shortages in the Visayas grid drove up prices in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM), according to MORE Electric and Power Corp. (MORE Power).

Residential rates rose to P13.91 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) from P11.87/kWh in the previous billing period, while commercial rates increased to P13.04/kWh from P11/kWh.

“Per WESM, the increase in the price of electricity is about P2.04/kWh because the price is getting more expensive here in the electricity spot market,” the company said,

According to MORE Power, WESM prices surged to P10.30/kWh from P4.45/kWh, more than double during the period. The generation rate, which reflects the cost of power purchased from suppliers and generating plants, also climbed significantly to P7.735/kWh from P2.10/kWh.