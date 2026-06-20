Valerie Pawid West resigns as Miss Global Philippines 2026

In a statement posted on social media, West described the decision as one made after "careful consideration," acknowledging that life sometimes takes unexpected turns.

"It is with a very heavy heart, I am formally resigning from my position as Miss Global Philippines 2026," she wrote.

West said she accepted the crown with sincere intentions and was fully committed to fulfilling the responsibilities of her reign. However, recent circumstances prompted her to reassess her priorities.

"The path most aligned with my values — and in my best interest — is to redirect and continue pursuing my medical career. This calling has always been a core part of who I am, and I believe it is where I can create the greatest long-term impact at this time," she said.

She apologized to her team, community, province, partners, and supporters for the unexpected decision.

"I offer my deepest and most sincere apology. I know this announcement comes unexpectedly, even for myself, and I am truly sorry for the abrupt end to a chapter so many of us invested our time, energy, and hearts into," she wrote.

Despite relinquishing her title, West stressed that her commitment to Ifugao and public service remains unchanged.

"My heart remains with you. My commitment to our province, our heritage, and our shared values does not end with this resignation. No matter where life takes me, I will always uphold the honor of representing our people," she said.

West admitted the decision was emotionally difficult, revealing that she had fought to fulfill her duties over the past two years.

"I tried. I really did. However, sometimes life forces redirection, and while this transition is extremely difficult, I trust that it is necessary and it is best to know when to walk away," she said.

She also emphasized that her advocacy extends beyond pageantry, pointing to her continued work through the Pulse of Hope Foundation, which supports underserved communities.

"My dedication to uplifting our communities does not depend on any crown. Through this foundation, I hope to continue serving underserved communities, creating meaningful change, and building impact that lasts far beyond titles, crowns, or sashes," she added.

Closing her statement, West asked for understanding and privacy as she begins what she described as "an unexpected new chapter" rooted in the same promise of service.