Miss International 2026 drops swimsuit competition

The reported change has sparked discussion among pageant fans, as the swimsuit segment has long been a fixture of major international beauty competitions. In recent years, however, the Tokyo-based pageant has increasingly highlighted interviews, leadership qualities and social impact initiatives while aligning its programs with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Representing the Philippines this year is Katrina Anne Johnson, who hopes to add to the country's record six Miss International crowns won by Gemma Cruz, Aurora Pijuan, Melanie Marquez, Precious Lara Quigaman, Bea Rose Santiago and Kylie Verzosa. With the swimsuit competition reportedly removed, delegates will be expected to place greater emphasis on communication skills, advocacy and meaningful community engagement.