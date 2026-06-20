PHl ranks sixth in rare-earth imports

The Philippines has emerged as one of the world’s biggest buyers of rare-earth permanent magnets, capturing a 6.6-percent share of global imports in 2024 as demand for critical minerals accelerates amid the global shift toward clean energy technologies.

The country ranks sixth worldwide in rare-earth permanent magnet imports, according to the latest Global Trade Update of the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The report highlighted the growing importance of these materials in industries linked to renewable energy, electric vehicles, and advanced manufacturing.