Philippines vulnerable to China export surge

The Philippines is among the Asian economies most vulnerable to the effects of a potential “China shock 2.0,” as China's expanding export dominance increasingly pressures lower-value manufacturing industries, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.

The Japanese financial group said the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand face elevated exposure because of their reliance on lower-value manufacturing, while Malaysia, India and Vietnam are better positioned due to stronger participation in higher-value global supply chains.

Nomura noted that China's share of global exports rose by 1.5 percentage points between 2019 and 2024, with gains spanning both traditional manufacturing and high-technology industries.