P4.5M of suspected unsafe meat seized in Pampanga

The operation was carried out at commercial establishment in Barangay Calibutbut after authorities received information that the establishment was allegedly operating without the required License to Operate from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Arrested were the facility's registered owner and production manager for alleged violations of the Food Safety Act of 2013 (RA 10611) and the Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines (RA 9296), as amended.

The operation was conducted by the Regional Special Operations Group of the Regional Intelligence Division 3 (RSOG-RID3), in coordination with the FDA Regional Field Office 3, National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) Region 3, concerned offices of the Bacolor Municipal Government, and the Bacolor Municipal Police Station.

During the inspection, authorities discovered and confiscated assorted frozen beef, pork, and chicken products with an estimated value of ₱4.5 million. Initial findings indicated that some of the products were already expired and were allegedly being repackaged or recycled for distribution.

The facility was temporarily closed pending further investigation and appropriate action by the concerned agencies. The arrested individuals and recovered evidence were placed under the custody of RSOG-RID3 for documentation and proper disposition.

PBGEN Jess B Mendez, Regional Director of PRO3, stressed that protecting public health remains a shared responsibility among law enforcement and regulatory agencies.

"This operation highlights the importance of vigilance and close coordination among government agencies in protecting consumers. We will continue to support efforts that ensure food products reaching the public meet safety standards and that those who violate the law are held accountable," PBGEN Mendez said.

He also commended the collective efforts of the participating agencies, emphasizing that strong inter-agency cooperation is essential in safeguarding public welfare.

PRO3 assured the public that it will continue working closely with partner agencies to enforce food safety laws and prevent products that may pose health risks from reaching consumers.