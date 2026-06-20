Drunk man nabbed after harassment incidents in QC

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported the arrest of an intoxicated man early Saturday morning in Novaliches, Quezon City, following a series of harassment incidents in Barangay Bagbag.

Operatives from the Novaliches Police Station identified the suspect as alias “Bienvenido,” a 41-year-old resident of Barangay Gulod, Novaliches.

Initial investigation revealed that a motorcycle rider and his passenger were traveling along Mindanao Avenue en route to Barangay Bagbag when they became involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.