Drunk man nabbed after harassment incidents in QC

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported the arrest of an intoxicated man early Saturday morning in Novaliches, Quezon City, following a series of harassment incidents in Barangay Bagbag.
Operatives from the Novaliches Police Station identified the suspect as alias “Bienvenido,” a 41-year-old resident of Barangay Gulod, Novaliches.
Initial investigation revealed that a motorcycle rider and his passenger were traveling along Mindanao Avenue en route to Barangay Bagbag when they became involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
The suspect allegedly followed the rider and passenger, repeatedly blocking the motorcycle’s path and shouting offensive and provocative remarks. The victims later proceeded to the Barangay Hall of Barangay Bagbag to seek assistance.
Upon arriving at the barangay hall, the suspect reportedly continued harassing the motorcycle rider, prompting members of the Barangay Public Safety Office (BPSO) to request assistance from the Novaliches Police Station.
Responding officers immediately arrived at the scene and attempted to pacify the suspect. Alias “Bienvenido” allegedly resisted the officers’ lawful intervention, prompting his arrest at around 1:30 a.m.
The QCPD said the suspect may face charges for violations of Article 155 (Alarms and Scandals), Article 151 (Resistance and Disobedience to a Person in Authority or Agents of a Person in Authority), and Article 287 (Unjust Vexation) of the Revised Penal Code.