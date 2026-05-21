Drug suspects arrested in Novaliches; over P118K in drugs seized

According to the police report, Novaliches police personnel were conducting checkpoint operations along Orbe Street in Barangay San Agustin when they flagged down the suspects, who were riding a motorcycle, at around 3 a.m. on Thursday, May 21.

The two suspects allegedly attempted to flee from the police, prompting a brief chase that led to their arrest.

Confiscated from the suspects were 7.4 grams of shabu worth P50,320, one Yamaha Mio motorcycle, a driver’s license, and two cellular phones.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation conducted on Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m., the same operatives arrested alias “John Kirby,” 45, a resident of Barangay San Agustin, and alias “Reynante,” 38, a resident of Barangay Bagbag, during a buy-bust operation at No. 15 Roxas Street, TS Cruz Subdivision, Barangay San Agustin.

Authorities seized 10 grams of shabu valued at P68,000, a pouch, a cellular phone, and buy-bust money from the suspects.

Police records revealed that alias “John Kirby” previously violated Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, in January and August 2023, while alias “Reynante” had the same offense in June 2019 and March 2022.

The QCPD said the arrested suspects will face charges for violating R.A. 9165.

The other suspects, alias “Robert” and “Jayson,” will also face charges for violating Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code for resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or their agents.