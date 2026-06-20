Diaspora eyes PHl investments but trust issues remain

Overseas Filipinos are looking beyond remittances and are ready to channel their resources into businesses, startups, and major development projects in the Philippines, but concerns over trust and ease of doing business remain a major hurdle.

Leaders of Filipino communities abroad said the diaspora can become a stronger force for economic growth by providing capital, expertise, and international networks that can help create jobs and support key industries.

At the recent convention organized by the Commission on Filipinos Overseas in Pasay City, representatives of overseas Filipino groups said non-resident Filipinos (NRFs), including immigrants, naturalized citizens, and dual citizens, are willing to invest in the country if given a more transparent and investor-friendly environment.