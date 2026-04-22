DOF pitches Philippines as investment hub

“These strategic investment pillars represent both growth and stability, and we are inviting deeper cooperation and long-term investments in our priority sectors,” Go said.

“So, if you are looking for your next growth market in Asia, look at the Philippines,” he added.

The Department of Finance (DOF) said representatives from the US-ASEAN Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce expressed support for the country’s economic agenda while identifying areas for closer collaboration with Philippine stakeholders.

The roundtable also served as a platform to discuss investment climate reforms, capital market development, and strategies to strengthen economic resilience, particularly in light of geopolitical tensions and global supply chain disruptions.

Go has previously emphasized that the government’s reform agenda is anchored on job creation and investment promotion, with efforts focused on improving the ease of doing business and expanding high-growth industries.

The finance chief’s engagement with American business leaders comes as the Philippines formally joins the Pax Silica Declaration, a United States-led initiative that aims to build a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain covering critical minerals, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced manufacturing. Under the initiative, a 4,000-acre property in New Clark City will be developed into an industrial hub centered on AI innovation and investments.