DoF pitches Philippines as investment hub

Priority sectors for investment

The finance chief outlined priority sectors for investment, including semiconductors and electronics, mineral processing, pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture, steel, renewable energy, infrastructure, and tourism — areas seen as critical to sustaining long-term economic expansion.

He also pointed to emerging industries such as electric vehicles and shipbuilding, citing ongoing discussions with global firms to develop new manufacturing capabilities in the Philippines.

“These strategic investment pillars represent both growth and stability, and we are inviting deeper cooperation and long-term investments in our priority sectors,” Go said. “So, if you are looking for your next growth market in Asia, look at the Philippines.”

The Department of Finance said representatives from the US-ASEAN Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce expressed support for the country’s economic agenda while identifying areas for closer collaboration with Philippine stakeholders.

The roundtable also served as a platform to discuss investment climate reforms, capital market development, and strategies to strengthen economic resilience, particularly in light of geopolitical tensions and global supply chain disruptions.

Reform agenda

Go has previously emphasized that the government’s reform agenda is anchored on job creation and investment promotion, with efforts focused on improving the ease of doing business and expanding high-growth industries.

The finance chief’s engagement with American business leaders comes as the Philippines formally joins the United States-led initiative Pax Silica Declaration, which aims to build a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain covering critical minerals, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced manufacturing.