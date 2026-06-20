Angeli Khang embraces growth, career comeback

Instead of dwelling on rumors and speculation surrounding her personal life, the 24-year-old actress said she is concentrating on becoming a better version of herself while remaining committed to her goals.

Speaking during the media launch of her upcoming live show, All In: An Angeli Khang Exclusive, Khang shared that she no longer feels the need to respond to every criticism directed at her, preferring to let her work and actions speak for themselves.

She said her years in the entertainment industry have taught her resilience and perspective, helping her develop emotional strength and a deeper understanding of others.

While acknowledging that she is still learning and growing, Khang believes her experiences have shaped her into a stronger and wiser individual, both personally and professionally.

As she prepares for what she considers a major comeback, the actress expressed gratitude to the fans who have remained by her side, saying their continued support inspires her to work harder and give her best in every project.

Khang will headline All In: An Angeli Khang Exclusive on 24 June at Viva Café, where she will showcase not only her acting presence but also her singing and dancing talents. Joining her are fellow performers Yasmin Alba, Sahara Bernales, Raya Llorin, and Sandra Dela Cruz.