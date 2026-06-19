VMX queen Angeli Khang makes long-awaited showbiz comeback

Angeli Khang returns to showbiz after a long hiatus, marking her comeback in the live entertainment scene.
A live event, “All In: An Angeli Khang Exclusive,” will be staged at Viva Café in Cubao, Quezon City on 24 June, signaling her return to performing months after stepping away from the limelight.
Khang turned emotional as she addressed issues that surfaced during her sabbatical, speaking about public perception and how it shaped her experience in the industry.
“In my understanding, how can I say this properly na I became more emphathetic person? Kapag pinasok mo ang industriya, talagang merong positive, negative, different kinds of comments," she said in a recent interview.
“But that doesn’t prove kasi your character won’t be tamed if you’re really not like that. I think time will tell,” she added.
Now, Khang says she is choosing not to be affected by negative talk, focusing instead on self-improvement and career growth.
“I do think…should I prove (na mali sila)…is it appropriate? All I did was work from the start, focus on myself, growth, morals. If I share my thoughts, if I share my side, mas madami lalabas na crititcs ng tao. Patuloy lang lalaki. But I know myself,” she explained.
The negativity, she said, pushed her to take things with more perspective.
“I have learned from everything, it made me emotionally strong."
“It took a very long time. I am still learning but I can say mas naging mature na ako, konti. I am only 24. Still a lot to learn but I have learned a lot,” she added.