Angeli and her physics of color, memory and repair

Art has always been an avenue for people to translate their thoughts, perspective and emotions. It is, for some, a trusty confidant in the form of the humble canvas that somehow becomes a good channel to process things that might have been held hostage in this small brain of ours. Somehow, understanding and growth find freedom after the last brushstroke.
And this is what Angeli Henares Esguerra used to stage her debut during her first solo exhibit show, Glowing at the Seams.
The artist presents herself not as a discovery, but as someone in mid-transition. Her first solo presentation unfolds as 11 works that behave as a visual diary of emotional growth, filtered through a child-like approach to creation. Her work leans into pop-surrealism, as if Salvador Dali took psychedelics in the age of overstimulated aesthetics of contemporary social media and Japanese visual culture.
Installed inside “Home of the Future” showroom, the smart living and lighting design space developed under SmartAge PH by her, brother Gabriel Henares, the works sit in deliberate contrast to their setting, and yes, it’s a family affair. Nothing makes an artist’s heart flutter even more than having your family surround you during career milestones.
Back to the showroom, the sleek systems, automated surfaces and engineered precision become the backdrop for paintings that refuse precision entirely. Instead, they’re positioned across neon pinks, electric greens and softened blue tones, a deliberate measure of emotional readings.
Esguerra’s formative years in design school, namely at De La Salle College of Saint Benilde, and her years in graphic work surface only as residue. She once operated within grids, hierarchies, client constraints. Now those frameworks are shed rather than retained. What remains is a practice driven, little by composition, and a bit more by intake. How a moment lands, how it lingers, how it refuses to resolve.
The shift away from that earlier discipline was not abrupt, but it carried a sense of exhaustion with containment. Painting became a return to her familiar self. The work began to form around sensation first, structure second, if structure appeared at all. What matters is not what is depicted, but what is absorbed and allowed to stay unfiltered.
Her palette operates almost like a second pulse. “What I realized though when I started painting was the colors that I used -- they change based on what I’m feeling, based on what I’m going through at the moment. I realized that it’s pretty connected to my mental and emotional state,” Angeli reframing color as a record-keeping system for interior volatility, where hue functions as aesthetic preference and evidence.
Seen together, the 11 works resist resolution in favor of persistence. They hold states rather than stories. Nothing closes, nothing completes. Instead, the exhibition leaves behind a lingering condition that feeling itself can be a material, and that it does not need to be solved in order to be seen.