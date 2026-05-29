Angeli and her physics of color, memory and repair

And this is what Angeli Henares Esguerra used to stage her debut during her first solo exhibit show, Glowing at the Seams.

The artist presents herself not as a discovery, but as someone in mid-transition. Her first solo presentation unfolds as 11 works that behave as a visual diary of emotional growth, filtered through a child-like approach to creation. Her work leans into pop-surrealism, as if Salvador Dali took psychedelics in the age of overstimulated aesthetics of contemporary social media and Japanese visual culture.