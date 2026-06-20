A Father in moments that matter

At home, the family is celebrating milestones of a different kind. Five-year-old Gianna recently graduated from preschool. She dances with Skydance Avenue Manila and has recently taken an interest in tennis, a sport both her parents actively enjoy. Meanwhile, three-year-old Vi recently graduated from nursery and has developed a love for music. For Dato, these moments are a reminder of how quickly childhood moves.

“The weekends are really sacred for family,” DoJ Undersecretary Dato says. “Of course, the nature of legal work means you still receive calls and messages, even outside office hours. When I joined the DoJ, I knew that public service would require long days and availability beyond regular working hours. But when we had children in 2020, I made Saturdays and Sundays non-negotiable family time.”

The commitment extends beyond weekends. Despite the unpredictability of government work, Dato tries to build his schedule around the hours that matter most at home. For Dato, the goal is not to choose between the two, but to give both family and professional responsibilities the time and attention they deserve.

“It’s not a perfect balance because work still takes up most of the week, but I make it a point to be home by six o’clock every evening,” he adds. “That’s important because our daughters have their evening routine — showering, dinner and bedtime. Being present for those everyday moments matters to me.”

For Dato and his wife, the couple remains actively involved in their daughters’ education, serving as parent coordinators. At home, they are also intentional about limiting screen time and creating space for more meaningful interaction.

“One thing we’ve been very intentional about is limiting screen time. Our daughters don’t have their own tablets. They only watch during meals, and that’s about it. If you spend time with them, their attention span is normal. You can talk to them, you can converse with them, they can complete a task with full attention,” he says. “That’s something I’m very proud of when I see it in our daughters.”

Father’s Day may come once a year, but fatherhood is lived daily in routines, responsibilities, and the effort to stay present amid competing demands. Dato’s story reflects what many fathers navigate across different professions; balancing work with the constant pull of family life. In the end, it is often the simplest moments that give fatherhood its lasting meaning.

As he puts it, “Everything else falls into place because you’re a father.”