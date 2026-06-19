Trillanes says ICC warrant vs Bong Go could be served in months

"What we're looking for now is certainty of conviction. The investigation is still ongoing," Trillanes said in Filipino.

Trillanes also pointed out witness allegations linking Go to alleged involvement in decisions and financial transactions related to the killings during former president Rodrigo Duterte, which remain part of ongoing testimonies and have not been independently verified in court.

"There are witnesses who said that he [Sen. Bong Go] was the one who paid, and he also had orders regarding the killing of their fellow countrymen," Trillanes added.

The discussion also includes former Philippine National Police (PNP) officials and their alleged roles in the anti-drug campaign of the Duterte administration.

Trillanes emphasized that accountability would depend on the outcome of ICC proceedings or domestic legal mechanisms, depending on jurisdiction and membership coverage.

Furthermore, Trillanes explained that cases outside ICC jurisdiction could still be investigated and charged locally, including for crimes against humanity, if supported by evidence.