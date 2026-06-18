Go leaves fate to God amid ICC warrant claim

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Thursday said he was leaving his fate to God following a claim that the International Criminal Court (ICC) had issued a warrant for his arrest.

The claim was made by Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte who said on social media that a reliable source had told him that arrest warrants had been issued for Go and two former police officials.

“I leave everything to God. Throughout my life, I have not violated any law of man or any law of God,” Go said in Filipino.

The senator maintained that police operations during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte were never part of his job as Special Assistant to the President.

“I hope and pray that the issue regarding the supposed ICC warrant against me will not be politicized,” he added.