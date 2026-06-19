Solon urges review on national disaster preparedness

However, in light of the numerous deaths, millions worth of damages to both residential and public structures, Diokno stated that a thorough review particularly as typhoons, earthquakes, and other natural phenomena were expected as the Philippines was along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

“The recent Mindanao earthquake underscored this vulnerability and highlighted the urgent need to strengthen disaster risk reduction, resilient infrastructure, emergency preparedness, and post-disaster recovery systems,” he said.

Based on data inserted by Diokno in his pitch, more than 400 homes, 2,000 residential structures, 117 government facilities, and 20 bridges around Mindanao were either totally destroyed or damaged in the seismic event.

Such a development had also directly delayed the learning of over 4.9 million students in the region and had also affected many patients that had to be transferred out of hospitals due to concerns with the structural integrity of buildings.

Given the overwhelming and multi-sectoral effects, Diokno said that the proposed inquiry should also investigate whether the structures that were damaged complied with building laws, and earthquake-resilient construction requirements.

The lawmaker also highlighted that programs wherein the public are prepared for earthquakes must be addressed to further improve the effectiveness of implementation.

“The investigation also seeks to address gaps by crafting legislative measures needed to enhance earthquake resilience, strengthen disaster governance, improve infrastructure safety, and better protect communities from future seismic events,” he said.

Meanwhile, to directly assist the people that absorbed damages to livelihood, Diokno’s fellow Akbayan Rep. Dadah Kiram Ismula called on Pag-IBIG to expedite the ability of Mindanaoans to access loans that she said could be used to rebuild homes.

Ismula stressed that the fund that could be dispersed from the government-owned loaning agency would bring “big relief” to the affected families looking to bounce back from the unfortunate predicament.

“In the midst of this challenge, let us put the rights of every family first. Aside from urgent necessities, families can use the cash to rebuild their homes and livelihood,” she said.

Based on the policies of Pag-IBIG, individuals who avail of its housing loan are granted insurance that helps them cover for the cost of home repairs inflicted through an earthquake, payable through moratoriums that allow for a grace period of at least one to three months.