DCPA focuses on grassroots

She said the event will run every weekend until 31 May, where kids will be taught the basics of the sport.

“The Grassroots Paddling Program, which will run every weekend until May 31 will have Kayak, Stand Up Paddle and Dragonboat clinics, wherein the kids will be taught the basics of the sport,” Calolot said during the Davao Sportswriters Association Forum on Thursday.

“For non-beginners or the juniors ages 14 to 16, they can enhance their skills in preparation for upcoming tournaments national or international.”

Calolot added that they are preparing for the National Open Dragonboat Championships this October in Palawan.

“We do have our regular practices as part of our preparation,” she said.