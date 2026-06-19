Scientists discover ‘hyperparasite’

It was dubbed a “hyperparasite” because it “effectively parasitizes the primary pathogen,” the institute’s deputy director Jaya Seelan Sathiya Seelan told Agence France-Presse on Friday.

“The fungus belongs to the genus Pleurocordyceps and acts as a specialized hyperparasite,” Seelan said.

The new species targets ants already infected by Ophiocordyceps, or “zombie fungus,” which manipulates the infected insect’s nervous system and makes it behave erratically before killing it and bursting from its carcass.

“Rather than manipulating the insect’s nervous system itself, Pleurocordyceps infiltrates and feeds directly on the thriving Ophiocordyceps tissue inside the host,” Seelan said.

Named after its unique, distinctly horn-shaped structure, Pleurocordyceps cornusynnemata was discovered after scientists studied a dead ant collected from the Danum Valley, a remote area in southern Sabah.

The discovery was also published in Phytotaxa, the leading journal in taxonomic botany, in April.

It is not the first hyperparasite of its kind, but “it is the world’s first known member of its genus to feature this highly distinct horn-shaped structure,” Seelan said.

During the field trips, scientists also discovered a new species of spider-killing fungus, which spreads spores through the arachnid before killing it.