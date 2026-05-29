Mosquitoes can learn to love common repellent

PARIS, France (AFP) — Mosquitoes can learn to associate the smell of the world’s most common insect repellent with a tasty meal — and after training can even prefer to bite people who have been sprayed with it, an experimental study said Thursday.

The surprising results, which were conducted “under very specific conditions” in the lab, do not “call into question the effectiveness” of the repellent DEET, lead study author Claudio Lazzari told Agence France-Presse.

For the experiment, the mosquitoes were put in a fabric mesh enclosure, then presented with a bag of warm sheep’s blood to observe how eagerly they fed on it.