Coast Guard probes shoreline debris

Metallic debris, possibly from a rocket, was discovered along the shoreline of Sitio Talim, Barangay Luyahan, Lian, Batangas on 15 June.
According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Sub-Station Lian, the discovery was first reported by a concerned citizen, prompting immediate verification and assessment by Coast Guard personnel.
Upon inspection, the object measured approximately 20 feet in length and 10.5 feet in width and appeared to be made of aluminum with visible foreign markings.
Initial assessment using translation tools suggested that the markings may refer to “Antenna Transmission Window 5.” However, authorities said the origin and nature of the debris remain undetermined.
The object is now under the custody of the Philippine Coast Guard for documentation, monitoring and further analysis.
The PCG said it continues to coordinate with relevant authorities to determine the debris’ source and significance, with further updates to be released as more information becomes available.