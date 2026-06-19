SC probes House on bicam budget amendments

“In addition to the documents requested by Justice Ben, kindly request from the House and the Senate, your clients, whether there are supporting documents, once and for all,” Leonen said.

The SC senior associate justice noted that the General Appropriations Bill and Senate version of the 2024 budget were consistent with the National Expenditure Program.

But Leonen said the Bicam introduced an additional P400 or P500 billion.

He required the submission of a certification as well as an explanation on how Congress arrived at the allocations.

“Because what we see, collectively, was that there was centavos at the end. So we want to know how they are computed and why there are no documentation," SAJ Leonen said.

Meanwhile, Leonen said that the petitioners may submit their manifestations.

He said, “The petitioners are free to also comment because you do have members of the house with you. In fact the various petitions, and one of the counsels, have been a member of the house also."

Solicitor General Darlene Berberabe for her part said they will comply.

The matter is due to the consolidated petitions filed by former Albay Representative Edcel Lagman, Camarines Sur Representative Gabriel Bordado Jr., Basilan Representative Mujiv Hataman, Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, and Congressman Pantaleon “Bebot” Alvarez; Filipinos for Peace, Justice, and Progress Movement Inc; and Caloocan 2nd District Representative Edgar Erice and Mamamayang Liberal Representative Leila De Lima.