SC tracks P500-B padding in bicam

Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen issued the directive before the conclusion of oral arguments on consolidated petitions challenging the constitutionality of Unprogrammed Appropriations (UA), emphasizing the need for transparency in how the bicam arrived at its final budget figures.

Leonen specifically cited the point raised by Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa regarding the supporting documents attached to bicam reports.

“I think the point made by Justice Caguioa with respect to the attachments or supporting documents of the Bicameral Conference Committee report is very salient,” Leonen said.

The Court noted that both the House-approved General Appropriations Bill and the Senate version of the 2024 national budget were reportedly consistent with the National Expenditure Program (NEP) submitted by the Executive, yet the Bicam later introduced an additional P400 billion to P500 billion in appropriations.

To clarify how those changes were made, Leonen directed counsel representing Congress to secure records from both chambers.

With Leonen’s directive, the Court is now seeking a complete documentary trail behind one of the most contentious stages of the budget process, a move that could shed light on how hundreds of billions of pesos in appropriations were increased, reduced, or reallocated before the national budget became law.

“Kindly request from the House and the Senate, your clients, whether there are supporting documents, once and for all,” Leonen said.

“If there are none, we need a certification that there are no supporting documents and an explanation as to how they arrived at the increases and decreases,” he added.

The justice added that the Court observed appropriation figures containing centavo amounts, prompting questions about the methodology used to compute the revised allocations.

“We want to know how they are computed and why there is no documentation,” Leonen said.

The directive came after hours of oral arguments examining whether Congress exceeded its constitutional authority by significantly modifying the national budget during bicam deliberations and by creating substantial Unprogrammed Appropriations.

The oral arguments were held on the consolidated petitions filed by the late former Albay representative Edcel Lagman, former Senate president Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, the Filipinos for Peace, Justice and Progress Movement Inc., and former Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice challenging the constitutionality of provisions in the 2024 and 2025 General Appropriations Acts governing the UA.

The discussions on the consolidated petitions challenging the GAA centered on whether the UA are inherently susceptible to abuse and the extent to which the judiciary may review Congress’ exercise of its power over the purse.

SolGen: not tool for corruption

Solicitor General (SolGen) Darlene Marie Berberabe maintained that the UA is “not inherently a tool for corruption,” noting that the mechanism had existed in national budgets since 1989 and had previously been recognized by the Supreme Court in cases such as Belgica v Ochoa and Araullo v Aquino.

“We all know as citizens of this country that many have been angered by what happened with the 2024 budget,” Berberabe told the Court, adding that both Congress and the Executive have already undertaken reforms, including reducing the size of the UA and limiting its allowable uses in the 2026 national budget.

Berberabe argued that any government power is vulnerable to abuse, but this does not render the mechanism unconstitutional.

She said the proper constitutional inquiry is whether there is a clear violation of the Constitution or grave abuse of discretion, stressing that laws enjoy a presumption of constitutionality that can only be overturned by proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda repeatedly questioned the government on the limits of judicial intervention, asking whether the Court should invalidate the UA or instead articulate constitutional guardrails while allowing Congress to continue refining the framework.

Berberabe responded that the Court may clarify constitutional parameters but should allow the political branches to continue implementing reforms, citing pending budget modernization measures in both the Senate and House of Representatives.