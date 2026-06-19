Samsung rolls out digital education program

Samsung Electronics Philippines has introduced Samsung for Education, an integrated program designed to help schools accelerate digital learning through education-ready devices, teacher training and secure technology platforms. The initiative combines Galaxy Tab devices, S Pen, Samsung Notes, Galaxy AI and Samsung Knox security with professional development programs to help educators confidently integrate technology into everyday teaching.
The program also includes Samsung Learning Hub, which offers structured training modules, educator certifications and mentorship for teachers and school leaders. Schools can progress through a recognition pathway from Samsung School to Samsung Digital Lighthouse School, while educators can earn Samsung Certified Educator and Samsung Certified Innovator credentials as they strengthen their digital teaching skills.
“At Samsung, we believe that technology should empower people,” said Carl Nordenberg, vice president and regional head of Mobile eXperience Business for Samsung Electronics Southeast Asia and Oceania. “Our vision is to help schools prepare for the future, ensuring every learner feels empowered and every teacher feels supported.” Through the initiative, Samsung aims to support the Philippines’ push for more inclusive, secure and future-ready learning environments.