Five other teams, including two foreign guest squads, are bent on knocking the crown off PLDT’s head, but head coach Rald Ricafort considers the 11-time PVL champions Cool Smashers as one if not the strongest title contenders for this edition.

Despite missing main setter Jia Morado-De Guzman and libero Jen Nierva due to national team duties, Creamline made a huge recruitment coup by adding former Most Valuable Player Jaja Santiago-Minowa to its already stacked roster for the short tilt.

“For sure it’s going to be a big challenge playing against Jaja since she’s not there to do the heavy lifting for the team. (Creamline) is already a very strong team. That’s already a champion team with a deep roster and now they added her,” Ricafort said.

League rules allowed the 6-foot-5 Minowa, who is already a Japanese citizen, to play as a local by just submitting her Philippine Statistics Authority birth certificate.

Teams are also given the option to field an unlimited number of foreign guest players as long as all documentary requirements are met, including an international transfer certificate.

Minowa had her unofficial debut with the Cool Smashers in an exhibition match with sister team Choco Mucho last Sunday. Although playing with limited minutes, Minowa displayed her fine form as Creamline took four of the five sets played, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15, 20-25, 15-9.

Minowa, wife of Alas Pilipinas head coach Taka Minowa, last played in PVL back in 2021 inside the Ilocos Norte bubble when she led Chery Tiggo to the Open Conference title at the expense of Creamline. She was named Conference and Finals MVP in the PVL’s first season as a professional league.

Aside from Minowa, Creamline is parading a star-studded lineup composed of veterans Alyssa Valdez, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Michele Gumabao, Pangs Panaga and Bea De Leon.

The High Speed Hitters ruled last year’s Invitationals via conference sweep, including a four-set championship match win over Japan’s Kobe Shinwa University.

“So definitely, we’re looking forward to that challenge. We’ll also try our best to bounce back after out semifinal exit in the All-Filipino Conference,” Ricafort said.

“We know it’s going to be harder this time plus with Jaja joining Creamline. So, for sure it’s not gonna be easy. But it is what it is. All teams are improving skills-wise and personnel-wise. We take that as a challenge,” he added.

PLDT closed its campaign in the 2026 On Tour Showdown unscathed in two games, bringing momentum into its title defense.

Save for Alas Pilipinas middle blocker Dell Palomata, the High Speed Hitters are parading a formidable intact lineup led by Savi Davison, Kim Kianna Dy, setter Kim Fajardo, decorated libero Kath Arado, Majoy Baron and Mika Reyes.

Also playing in the Invitationals are Nxled and Farm Fresh, while the two foreign squads are yet to be announced by the league.