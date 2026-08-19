SGA-Pilipinas breathed life into its semifinal hopes after improving to a 4-1 win-loss record in Group A, tied with Wonju DB Promy, which handed the squad a 31-point opening day beating.

Matthew Wright was red-hot from the trifecta, hitting 6-of-10, to finish with 24 points with five assists and three rebounds while Tajuan Agee added a double-double of 22 markers and 14 boa boards, three blocks, two steals and two assists for an all-around effort for SGA-Pilipinas.

Ian Miller had 19 points, Derrick Fenner scored 16 and Boban Marjanovic chipped in 10 markers.

SGA-Pilipinas was in full control after the opening quarter and erected its largest separation, 89-61, with 6:35 left in the fourth courtesy of back-to-back three-pointers from Fenner and Miller.

Despite the win, SGA-Pilipinas’ semis bid is already out of its hands.

SGA-Pilipinas will close the group stage today against Republic of China Blue, which is already seeded in the Final Four as host. Wonju DB Promy takes on Japan.

In case of a tie between SGA-Pilipinas and Wonju DB Promy at the end of the group stage, the South Koreans will claim the semis berth via superior quotient.

Ethan Alvano led Wonju DB Promy with 37 points while Sangjae Kang and Yujin Lee had 19 and 11 markers, respectively.