Philippine Football Federation: The sport’s benefits for kids

“Of course, since they will play with teammates, it will teach them teamwork and also how to balance the sport together with their academics,” the coordinator said.

Football clubs or schools, she noted, usually accept students as young as three or four or “as soon as the child could already follow instructions.”

“But during that age, you just let them play during the training,” she advised.

Getting physical is very important now more than ever, she said, since it is now “the era of the gadgets.”

“Kids should go outside and do any sport – football, basketball, whatever they like — for as long as they’re outdoors and not just always sitting down and playing with their gadgets.”