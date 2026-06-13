Sports diplomacy

Children participate in a football clinic at SM Mall of Asia’s Adidas Football Park in Pasay City on 13 June 2026. Held as part of the Pinoy Football Fiesta, the event was organized in partnership with the Embassies of Canada, Mexico and the United States to highlight the power of sports in uniting nations, cultures, and people.

Children participate in a football clinic at SM Mall of Asia’s Adidas Football Park in Pasay City on 13 June 2026. Held as part of the Pinoy Football Fiesta, the event was organized in partnership with the Embassies of Canada, Mexico and the United States to highlight the power of sports in uniting nations, cultures, and people.











Copied