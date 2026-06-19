No safe harbor for financial fraud

Prosecutors have described it as a Ponzi scheme that uses fresh investor contributions to pay returns to earlier investors until the cycle inevitably collapses, leaving all the investors with nothing.

The SEC filed a criminal complaint before the Department of Justice in April 2024. By May 2025, state prosecutors had indicted Tan, along with other officers of MFT Group and Foundry Ventures, for violations of the Securities Regulation Code: selling unregistered securities, engaging in fraudulent transactions, and operating as unregistered brokers.

A Taguig City Regional Trial Court issued a warrant for her arrest. A Lipa City court followed with a syndicated estafa warrant, with no bail recommended. Interpol has now joined the pursuit.

This is what serious securities enforcement looks like.

The Securities Regulation Code is not a suggestion. Section 8 requires securities to be registered before being sold to the public. Section 26 prohibits fraud and deception in any investment transaction. Section 28 mandates registration for anyone buying or selling securities on behalf of others. These are not technicalities. They are the foundational protections standing between ordinary investors and those who would exploit their trust.