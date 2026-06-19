Maintain stance, temper the tone

The National Maritime Council, created two years ago by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. amid the increasing Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea, has reacted strongly to the sanctions imposed by Beijing on Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and his family.

In an unprecedented move since the Philippines and China established ties over half a century ago, Beijing has barred an official member of the Cabinet, in this case Teodoro, along with his family, from entering mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao, supposedly for “irresponsible” remarks made by the defense secretary.

No particular utterances by Teodoro were specified by the Chinese, but the Defense secretary is known to be among the most outspoken in Philippine officialdom against intrusions and belligerent actions by the Chinese in Philippine territorial waters.