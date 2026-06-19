Graft raps filed vs Bulacan mayor over alleged failure to enforce furnace ban

Arranza said the 12-page complaint-affidavit, filed on 18 June, accuses Ramos of failing to implement Ordinance No. 704, which bans the use of induction furnaces in metal scrap smelting and requires steel manufacturers to upgrade to environmentally compliant technology. The complaint alleges violations of the Local Government Code, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, the Ombudsman Act of 1989, and the Revised Penal Code.

According to Arranza, the ordinance took effect in June 2025, with a six-month compliance period ending in December 2025, yet HighTension Industrial Corporation allegedly continues to operate an induction furnace at its Sta. Maria facility. He claimed repeated appeals and public demonstrations urging enforcement of the ordinance have gone unheeded.

"We are hopeful that the Office of the Ombudsman will act with dispatch on this complaint because every day of delay further exposes the environment and the surrounding communities in Sta. Maria to harm. It also allows the continued production of substandard steel products by HighTension, which poses risks not only to consumers but also to public safety," Arranza said.

The complaint also alleges that Ramos failed to cancel the mayor's permits of establishments violating the ordinance, as mandated under its provisions, and that such inaction gave "unwarranted benefits, advantage, or preference" to violators.

FPI said the filing is part of its continuing campaign to push for stricter enforcement of product standards, environmental safeguards, and industrial regulations to protect consumers and surrounding communities.