FPI to file graft raps vs. Bulacan mayor over steel furnace ordinance

Section 13 of the ordinance states that “in order to further improve and maintain a healthy environment along with continued development, the Town of Sta. Maria orders a strict ban on the use of induction furnace and encourages upgrading to modern machinery and equipment consistent with environmental technology related to the steel production process within six months from the implementation of this Order.”

Section 15 mandates that any violation of the ordinance would result in the cancellation of the mayor’s permit without further judicial hearing and the imposition of fines allowed by law.

Ordinance No. 704 took effect in June 2025, while the six-month grace period ended in December 2025.

“Lamentably, respondent Ramos has failed, and continues to fail, to implement Ordinance No. 704 and its IRR. For instance, in violation of Ordinance No. 704 and its IRR, the company Hightension Industrial Corporation is still using induction furnace in its factory located at Lot 1-B, Road Lot 8, Delco Industrial Compound, Barangay Sta. Clara, Sta. Maria, Bulacan,” Arranza said in the 12-page complaint.

“The use of induction furnace, or violation of Ordinance No. 704 and its IRR, by Hightension has been brought to the attention of respondent Ramos a number of times. Cause-oriented groups likewise conducted public rallies to appeal to the Municipality of Sta. Maria and to respondent Ramos himself, being the mayor, to implement Ordinance No. 704 and its IRR, but to no avail,” he added.

Arranza further alleged that Ramos failed to enforce the ordinance and issue the necessary executive orders for its implementation.

“Respondent Ramos failed to enforce Ordinance No. 704 and its IRR, and to issue such executive orders as are necessary for the proper enforcement and execution thereof relative to the governance of the municipality of Sta. Maria, Bulacan, of which he is the incumbent mayor,” Arranza said.

“Respondent Ramos has not cancelled the mayor’s permits of factories violating Ordinance No. 704 and its IRR. Hence, by not implementing Ordinance No. 704 and its IRR, respondent Ramos effectively ignored and disregarded the same through gross inexcusable negligence,” he added.

Arranza also claimed that Ramos’ alleged failure to act “has undoubtedly given unwarranted benefits, advantage, or preference in favor of the violators” of the ordinance.