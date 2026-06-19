Four nabbed in Rizal buy-bust; P408K shabu seized

Arrested in the operation were identified only by their aliases as JM, 23; Intad, 33; Balong, 26; anf JP, 20.

Two of the suspects are listed as high-value individuals, while the other two are categorized as street-level individuals on the police drug watchlist.

Seized from the suspects were fourteen sachets of suspected shabu weighing approximately 60 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P408,000.

Also recovered from them were buy-bust money, additional money believed to come from an illegal transaction, and two coin purses.

The operation was conducted under proper coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and in the presence of mandatory witnesses in accordance with existing laws.

After the operation, the suspects were immediately informed of their constitutional rights and underwent the required medical and forensic examinations before being brought to the custodial facility of the Rodriguez Municipal Police Station.

Charges for violating Republic Act No. 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against the suspects before the local prosecutor's office.