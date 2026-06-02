Three high-value drug suspects nabbed in Cainta drug buy-bust; P680,000 worth of shabu siezed

Based on the report received by Rizal police provincial director P/Col. Eleazar Barber Jr., the station drug enforcement team of the Cainta Municipal Police Station conducted an operation in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, which resulted in the arrest of three individuals allegedly involved in the sale and use of illegal drugs.

Confiscated from the suspects were nine pieces of plastic sachets containing suspected shabu elweighing approximately 100 grams with an estimated drug price of P680,000. A pouch, marked money, and cash suspected to be from illegal transactions were also recovered during the operation.

The arrested suspects were immediately informed of their constitutional rights before undergoing a medical examination and other corresponding procedures.

They were also brought to the Rizal Provincial Forensic Unit for drug testing and laboratory examination while the filing of charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 is being prepared.