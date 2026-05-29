SPD operatives foil illegal drug transaction; two drug suspects nabbed

The operation was carried out at around 2 a.m. along El Filibusterismo Street, Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City.

The suspects were apprehended for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Investigation disclosed that operatives of the Parañaque City Police Station's Drug Enforcement Unit launched the anti-illegal drug operation following reports regarding the suspects’ alleged involvement in illegal drug activities.

During the operation, alias Alfred allegedly sold suspected shabu to an undercover police operative, which led to the immediate arrest of both suspects.

Seized from alias Alfred were one sachet of suspected shabu weighing approximately one gram with an estimated standard drug price of P6,800; eight additional sachets containing approximately nine grams of suspected shabu valued at P61,200; one marked P500 bill used as buy-bust money; one black coin purse; and one red VIVO cellular phone.

Meanwhile, seized from alias Christian was one sachet containing approximately five grams of suspected shabu with an estimated drug price of P34,000.

The total seized suspected shabu weighed approximately fifteen grams, with a combined estimated standard drug price amounting to P102,000.

The arrested suspects are currently under police custody pending the filing of appropriate charges before the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office.