Farmers reel as imported carrots surge

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet — Vegetable farmers and traders at the La Trinidad Trading Post are again grappling with market disruptions as imported carrots continue to flood major trading hubs, pulling down farm-gate prices in the highlands.
The League of Associations at the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Area Inc. (LALTVTAI) said large volumes of boxed imported carrots, reportedly destined for markets in Manila and Sariaya, Quezon, were instead observed returning or being redirected to trading posts on 17 to 18 June.
The group warned that the influx of imported produce is undermining local farmers and traders and could trigger a sharp collapse in prices for highland vegetables.
LALTVTAI said wholesale prices of Benguet and Mountain Province carrots have dropped to as low as P20 per kilo, with isolated premium transactions reaching P38 per kilo. Lower-grade variants reportedly fell further to around P8 per kilo — well below production and transport costs.
Farmers and traders have appealed to the Department of Agriculture, urging Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to investigate the importation and distribution of foreign carrots. They also raised concerns over possible smuggled shipments entering the supply chain alongside sanctioned imports.
At the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Post, significant volumes of locally harvested carrots remained unsold on June 18 as buyers opted for cheaper imported stocks. Farmers said the situation is forcing heavy financial losses due to unsold produce and mounting transport costs.