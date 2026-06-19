Farmers reel as imported carrots surge

The group warned that the influx of imported produce is undermining local farmers and traders and could trigger a sharp collapse in prices for highland vegetables.

LALTVTAI said wholesale prices of Benguet and Mountain Province carrots have dropped to as low as P20 per kilo, with isolated premium transactions reaching P38 per kilo. Lower-grade variants reportedly fell further to around P8 per kilo — well below production and transport costs.

Farmers and traders have appealed to the Department of Agriculture, urging Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to investigate the importation and distribution of foreign carrots. They also raised concerns over possible smuggled shipments entering the supply chain alongside sanctioned imports.

At the La Trinidad Vegetable Trading Post, significant volumes of locally harvested carrots remained unsold on June 18 as buyers opted for cheaper imported stocks. Farmers said the situation is forcing heavy financial losses due to unsold produce and mounting transport costs.