DOE scales up WTE auction to 400MW

The additional 170 MW comes alongside a series of measures aimed at making the auction more attractive to investors and developers.

The DOE is extending the deadline for mechanical completion to December 2028 and moving the Delivery Commencement Date (DCD) to December 2029, giving project proponents more time to secure permits, financing, and complete construction requirements.

The registration period for Qualified Suppliers has also been extended until July 31.

To broaden participation, the agency said companies awarded a Waste-to-Energy Operating Contract or Biomass Energy Operating Contract on or before the end of the registration period will be eligible to participate in the auction.

“With the extension of timelines and increase in capacity, the DOE aims to ensure the widest possible participation in the WTE auction, fostering competition and enabling the successful rollout of innovative waste-to-energy solutions,” the agency said.

The DOE will issue amendments to Department Circular No. DC 2026-04-0011 and the Supplemental Terms of Reference to reflect the revised capacity target, extended timelines, and other auction parameters.