’Call My Manager’ marks major milestone

Executive produced by acclaimed filmmaker Erik Matti and producer Ronald “Dondon” Monteverde, Call My Manager is a local adaptation of the hit French series Call My Agent!. The show follows three talent managers as they navigate the unpredictable world of show business while juggling the personal and professional crises of their celebrity clients.

Leading the cast are Judy Ann Santos, Edu Manzano and RK Bagatsing, bringing together some of the country’s most recognizable talents for a series that promises a behind-the-scenes look at the entertainment industry.

As streaming services continue to invest in Asian content, Call My Manager arrives not only as a comedy-drama about the chaos of show business but also as a symbol of how Philippine productions are steadily earning a place in the international entertainment landscape.