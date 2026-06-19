Built for long days and play: realme C100

he realme C100 Series is built for users who prioritize battery life and durability, combining long-lasting power with a rugged design for everyday use.

The realme C100 packs an 8000mAh Titan Battery with a 7-Year Battery Health guarantee and 45W SUPERVOOC Charging, while the C100i features a 7000mAh battery with a 6-Year Battery Health certification. Both support extended daily use and reverse charging.