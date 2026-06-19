Built for long days and play: realme C100

he realme C100 Series is built for users who prioritize battery life and durability, combining long-lasting power with a rugged design for everyday use.
The realme C100 packs an 8000mAh Titan Battery with a 7-Year Battery Health guarantee and 45W SUPERVOOC Charging, while the C100i features a 7000mAh battery with a 6-Year Battery Health certification. Both support extended daily use and reverse charging.
Designed for tougher conditions, the C100 comes with IP69 Pro water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H military-grade protection, and ArmorShell Glass. The C100i offers IP64 protection and military-grade durability.
Both smartphones feature a 6.8-inch 120Hz display and run on realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16. The C100 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G92 Max, while the C100i uses the Unisoc T7250 chipset.
The realme C100 Series is available on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop, with promotional offers running until 30 June 2026.