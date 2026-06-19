British Council opens 2026 grants for UK-Phl creative projects

Filipino artists and cultural organizations looking to work with partners in the United Kingdom can now apply for the British Council's Connections Through Culture grants for 2026.

The program supports collaborative projects between UK-based creatives and counterparts in 35 participating countries, including the Philippines. Funding can be used for activities such as artistic residencies, research projects, exhibitions, public programs, and the development of new work.

This year's edition also brings together several British Council funding schemes under a single platform, widening support across disciplines including visual arts, music, literature, performance, architecture, design, and film.

According to the British Council, applicants may include artists, cultural professionals, creative hubs, festivals, biennials, and organizations. Eligible projects must involve at least one UK-based collaborator and one partner from a participating country.

For projects involving the Philippines, grants of up to £10,000 are available.