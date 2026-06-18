Some JIL members criticize Villanueva over shift to Senate majority

In a Facebook post, longtime JIL member Cata Leya said she had decided to leave the church, writing, “You seem more afraid of Jesus (Remulla) than of Jesus who died for you on the cross.”

Another member, Danilo Hermosa, said his family would also withdraw from the church.

“We thought our leaders were honest and free from corruption, but they turned out no different,” he wrote.

Other members expressed disappointment and said they had lost interest in the church, while one supporter said she remained frustrated because she had long regarded Villanueva as a pastor but would continue praying, adding that the country was already deeply divided by politics.

Jay Conejos said many believers had hoped Villanueva would demonstrate the same conviction as his father, Bro. Eddie Villanueva, whom he described as someone who stood firm in his beliefs even during difficult times.

Villanueva's move came amid a prolonged Senate leadership impasse over quorum and legitimacy. His attendance during the 17 June plenary session brought the number of senators present to 13, allowing the chamber to proceed with voting.

The senator said his decision was intended to end the deadlock and restore order in the Senate.

Social media reaction to his announcement was largely negative, garnering about 7,800 "laugh" reactions and 4,900 "angry" reactions. One commenter, Abdullah Moreto, wrote, “I used to admire you…!” while Bernadette Jazmin cited Proverbs 29:25: “Fear of man will prove to be a snare.”

Social media personality Kiffy Chui also criticized the senator, saying, “If I were as religious as Joel Villanueva, I would not have feared threats. He could have been the modern-day Daniel in the lion's den, but he chose to be Judas Iscariot. He was expected to be a stronger soldier for God, but his faith failed him — and so failed those who looked up to him.”

Despite the criticism, the JIL Church issued a statement on 13 June expressing its full support for Villanueva, citing his 24 years of “God-centered and people-oriented” public service.