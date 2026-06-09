Villanueva completes the new majority — lawyer

“This is my fearless forecast, I’ve said this as early as two weeks ago, I've always said, believe that they no longer need to go to the Supreme Court because there will be another senator that would join the group of Gatchalian and they will complete the 13,” he explained in Filipino.

The lawyer noted that his prediction stemmed from how the dynamics of such factions functioned at the upper house, senators group based on their needs.

In the case of Villanueva, Chico said that he had a similar reason to senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero as both had pending cases linked to their supposed involvement in the multibillion peso flood control scandal.

“Of course, first of all they need to have a reason to transfer, for example Villanueva, I would not be surprised if he moves because that was the same reason why Chiz moved,” he stated.

To recall, both lawmakers have been cited by the Office of the Ombudsman as some of the key individuals being probed with their investigators currently in the preliminary investigation stage.

Escudero has been identified as a mastermind of the flood control kickback scheme along with former House Speaker Martin Romualdez while Villanueva’s plunder case was reportedly “ripe” for filing.

The most recent senator that got hit with a charge was Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who got arrested at the Senate on 1 June by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division for cases of graft and plunder.

“You know, to be frank, I feel bad for Jinggoy because had he known that those other two would actually join the other group he would have done the same,” Chico expressed.

Questionable case filing

Aside from offering his take on who would fill in the 13th slot on Gatchalian’s majority slate, the lawyer also revealed information concerning the supposed irregular manner in which cases have been filed against lawmakers.

Chico said that he had a reliable source that told him that Estrada had actually supported the rumored push for senator Loren Legarda to be elected as the new Senate President.

However, Jinggoy had allegedly received a call discouraging him from pursuing the effort in favor of discussing his pending case so as not to let Legarda obtain the leadership role.

This revelation was said to be the reason why cases against lawmakers were not filed on the same time despite the concurrent nature that evidence and testimonies against them were submitted.